Cape Town named Africa’s best city brand, with Joburg close behind
Image: 123RF/handmadepictures
Cape Town has been named Africa’s best city brand in a new ranking, and 60th globally, while Johannesburg is close behind at third and 72nd respectively in the inaugural Brand Finance City Index.
The rankings are based on a global survey of close to 15,000 members of the public conducted in April in 20 countries on all continents to measure perceptions of the world’s top 100 cities.
The index, released on Saturday, places London on top in the world, followed by New York and Paris.
“Cape Town’s position as a continental leader can be attributed to its status as South Africa’s most visited city, with a high reputation and consideration as a destination to visit.
“The city's natural beauty, with its stunning coastline, mountains and diverse landscapes make it one of the world’s most attractive tourist destinations. The city offers a rich cultural heritage, ranking 33rd for being diverse and multicultural, with warm hospitality and adventurous attractions,” said Jeremy Sampson, chair of Brand Finance Africa.
Cape Town ranks 15th for affordability and 18th for nice weather, further enhancing its popularity among tourists from around the world, said Sampson.
South Africa's journey to rapid recovery well under way: De Lille
