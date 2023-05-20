Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu will engage the country's leading water experts at a national ministerial water sector sustainability symposium on Thursday.
The event, which will focus on efforts to ensure a water-secure South Africa, will take place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.
The experts identified by the department are expected to take stock of the water sector and offer advice that will help form future policy positions in the department.
“The symposium is not a consultative meeting with all stakeholders, but a focused and directed engagement with limited topics dealt by specialised experts who will assist the department with proposals on policy directions and reforms to achieve Mchunu’s visions on the sustainability of the water sector,” said Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the department.
Mavasa said the symposium’s key focus includes water resource security, financial sustainability, service delivery sustainability, pricing and tariffs and regulation of water services.
Minister Senzo Mchunu to engage with experts on water sector sustainability
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Identified water experts will form different commissions on the outlined key areas and make presentations and advise Mchunu on areas to improve on, she said.
“The participation of key water experts in the field to obtain their recommendations will assist the department to develop proposals for achieving sustainability in the water sector, before engaging wider interest groups and stakeholders regarding the proposals.”
Mavasa said this forms part of the consultative and collaborative process Mchunu has undertaken since taking over the water and sanitation portfolio to address the myriad challenges facing the sector and find sustainable solutions.
