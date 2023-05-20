The South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs division on Saturday intercepted a truck at Beitbridge border post carrying R9m in cigarettes falsely declared as cotton oil cake.
“The customs officer conducting a random inspection became suspicious when the value of goods declared on the document and the load on the truck did not match. Upon questioning the driver, the answers provided were inconsistent with the document. He then redirected the truck to the inspection ramp and unpacked the load and discovered goods hidden under cotton oil cake,” said a Sars spokesperson.
“The truck and the goods were detained and booked in the Sars state warehouse. The suspect/ driver was arrested and handed over to the SAPS.”
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter applauded the officers for their dedication and commitment to protect the economy of the country.
“Sars acting consonant with its strategic objective of making it hard and costly for taxpayers and traders who are wilfully defrauding the state will be dealt with forcefully and mercilessly. Sars working with other law-enforcement agencies remain resolute in dealing with criminality and noncompliance with the country’s customs law,” he said.
Sars smokes out R9m in 'illegal cigarettes'
