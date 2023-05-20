South Africa

Woolworths recalls some of its chicken vienna products

20 May 2023 - 09:13
Woolworths has announced a recall of its chicken viennas. File image.
Image: Supplied

Woolworths has announced a recall of a variety of products under its chicken vienna range with immediate effect. 

The retail giant said in a statement on Friday: “Woolworths prides itself on exceptionally high standards and we go to great lengths, with very strict protocols within a rigorous food safety management process, to ensure all food we produce, package and sell is the quality our customers expect. Food safety is critically important to us, and the wellbeing of our customers is our first priority.

“Woolworths is recalling Woolworths Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with the sell by date May 27 2023 with immediate effect.

“We, along with our suppliers, proactively manage and prevent contamination of food, and through routine quality control tests we discovered a fault in a production line, which resulted in cross-contamination of milk protein between chicken viennas and chicken & cheese viennas.”

The retailer added that while the “cheese may not be obvious through taste or visibility in the product”, it had opted to remove all the products from its shelves.

“Customers who have an allergy to cow’s milk may experience an adverse reaction to even trace amounts of milk protein. The chicken viennas do not have allergy warning labelling.

“Our chicken viennas ... are produced in four variants and are sold in two countries; South Africa and Botswana. Customers who have purchased the product, should return the product to their local store for a full refund.”

