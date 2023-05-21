South Africa

Manhunt for arsonists who burnt property worth over R2m in Bolobedu

21 May 2023 - 18:36
Police are hunting for unknown suspects following a fire that gutted a property and cars in Bolobedu, Limpopo.
Image: Supplied:SAPS

Police in Bolobedu, Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for unknown suspects who burnt an office building and cars worth more than R2million in Kgapane on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police have opened a case of malicious damage to property. 

“According to information, a 32-year-old security officer was on duty at the premises when he noticed a fire in the yard. He went to investigate and realised that the office buildings were on fire together with the vehicles parked in the yard,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said the incident was immediately reported to the police and members of the Emergency Fire Brigade, who managed to extinguish the fire.

He said the motive of the incident is currently unknown at this stage.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police with the apprehension of the unknown suspects is urged to contact the branch commander, Lieutenant Colonel Marius Botha on 082 469 2937, or crime stop number 0860010111, or their nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” he said.

Ledwaba said police investigations are continuing.

