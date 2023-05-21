South Africa

Seven die after diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting in Hammanskraal

21 May 2023 - 11:35
Since May 15, 67 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have presented at the hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting. Seven have died. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Seven people have died in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after being admitted to hospital with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

The Gauteng health department said since Monday 67 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have presented at Jubilee District Hospital with the symptoms.

The department's spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said provincial and district outbreak response teams had been dispatched to the hospital and the affected areas to investigate the source of the diarrheal disease and raise awareness among communities.

“Stool specimens have been collected from some of the affected people. The results are expected from the laboratory during the course of the weekend. The outbreak response teams remain on high alert, with advocacy and education work continuing, especially targeting the immediately affected areas,” he said.

Health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit the hospital on Sunday afternoon. She is concerned about the number of people presenting with the illness.

TimesLIVE

