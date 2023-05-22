South Africa

Cops remove 26 children from 'illegal' KZN daycare facility

22 May 2023 - 10:29 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Twenty-six children have been removed from an alleged illegal daycare centre in Pietermaritzburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ burdun

An alleged illegal daycare centre in Pietermaritzburg has been shut down after police removed 26 children from the facility.

The KwaZulu-Natal social development department was alerted about the unregistered facility in the CBD on Thursday last week.

Social workers were dispatched to the centre to remove the children.

“The joint operation encountered resistance from the facility's owners, who displayed a lack of compassion and co-operation towards the removal process. This led to social workers enlisting the help of the police,” said social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

“The welfare of the children was paramount in every step of the removal process. Due to the immediate danger, the social workers decided to remove all the 26 children from the premises.”

The children were taken to Childline, where they received temporary care and meals, before being removed to Joseph Barnes Child and Youth Care Centre.

'I wake up and cry myself back to sleep' - Rape anguish of KZN mother on daughter’s 4th birthday

A KwaZulu-Natal mother wept this week as she relived her nightmarish discovery three  weeks ago that her four-year-old daughter and another girl the ...
News
1 week ago

Social workers traced their parents and guardians to provide updates on their whereabouts and they were reunited by Friday afternoon.

“The existence of these deceptive centres not only violates the law but also jeopardises the lives and development of our children,” said Khoza.

Parents and guardians needed to exercise caution when choosing daycare facilities and communities were urged to report suspicions and concerns regarding illegal child care facilities.

“Collaboration between social workers and law enforcement agencies will continue, to identify and prosecute those responsible for exploiting children.”

Parents of the affected children would be offered parenting programmes to guide them in choosing appropriate daycare centres, she added.

