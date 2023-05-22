Pets can be extremely important for us, but would you offer thousands for the safe return of your dog?
Sone Louw, from Pretoria, offered R10,000 for information that will lead to the return of her seven-year-old beagle Luke, who went missing two years ago.
Luke, who Louw described as her only child, vanished after a garden service company employee left a gate open in December 2020.
She was so shaken by the loss that she quit her job and tried many methods to try to find Luke, including consulting psychics, conducting a mountain search and taking out adverts in newspapers and online.
“I do not know how to explain it but as a ‘mother’ I know he is alive and he will be home. I contacted an animal communicator who only communicates with pets that passed away. My words to her were, 'I lost my pet.' She came back to me and said he is still alive and wanted to know why I contacted her. This gave me a lot of hope,” she explained.
While many have wished her luck with her search, others said they would not offer so much money.
POLL | Would you offer a R10k reward for your missing pet?
Image: Supplied
In 2021 a woman in China promised a house as a reward for returning the family's dog.
According to Chinese state media outlet Global Times, a wanted post has been circulating online looking for a Corgi that went missing in Beijing's Fengtai district.
The dog's owner said her family “has a deep affection with the dog”, and she is willing to transfer ownership of a house in Beijing as a reward.
“I would like to give a house in Xishanjia, Fengtai district, to whoever sends back the dog. This is a firm promise,” said the woman, who was only identified by her surname Xu.
