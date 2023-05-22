Publisher pulls Herman Mashaba's book from shelves over breach of trust
The publisher of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's autobiography, Jonathan Ball Publishers, has confirmed it will withdraw the book from the market for "breach of trust".
Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Mashaba had funded The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba by political analyst Prince Mashele after an agreement between the two.
It has emerged that Mashaba undertook to pay Mashele R12.5m to fund the research of the book, in a secret arrangement they reached in 2019.
Mashaba in a statement released on Monday essentially confirmed financing the book after it "became clear that raising the funds would be challenging". He said he financed the initial R12.5m in his personal capacity.
In other news, Jonathan Ball - the publishers of Herman Mashaba's self-funded hagiography - have withdrawn the book from the market since Prince Mashele forgot to mention that he took a dozen bars to do it all.— Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) May 22, 2023
The publishing company, in a statement released on Monday night, said: "Following the disclosure that Herman Mashaba had funded the writing of a biography about him by Mashele, as confirmed by Mashaba in a media release, Jonathan Ball Publishers is left with no option but to withdraw The Outsider from the market.
"Jonathan Ball was unaware of any funding agreement between Mashele and Mashaba when we signed a publishing agreement with Mashele in 2022. We view this as a material non-disclosure on the part of the author and as a breach of trust.
The publisher also said the contract Mashaba quoted in his statement is from 2019 and is "not the contract signed between Mashele and Jonathan Ball".
