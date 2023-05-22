Publisher pulls Herman Mashaba's book from shelves over breach of trust

The publisher of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's autobiography, Jonathan Ball Publishers, has confirmed it will withdraw the book from the market for "breach of trust".

Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Mashaba had funded The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba by political analyst Prince Mashele after an agreement between the two.

It has emerged that Mashaba undertook to pay Mashele R12.5m to fund the research of the book, in a secret arrangement they reached in 2019.

Mashaba in a statement released on Monday essentially confirmed financing the book after it "became clear that raising the funds would be challenging". He said he financed the initial R12.5m in his personal capacity.