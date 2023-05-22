South Africa

Stage 4 power cuts on Tuesday morning due to breakdowns of units at three power stations

22 May 2023 - 20:34
Eskom has announced a change in its load shedding schedule, from stage 3 to stage 4, following a breakdown of units at three of its power plants. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Eskom says a breakdown of units at three power stations will result in the implementation of stage 4 load shedding from Tuesday morning.

Eskom initially announced a mix of stages 3 and 5 for the week, with the former being implemented between 5am and 4pm daily and the latter between 4pm and 5am.

On Monday, however, the struggling utility changed tune in a brief statement issued in the evening.

"Due to the breakdowns of a unit each [at] Arnot, Majuba and Medupi power stations, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Tuesday and not stage 3 as previously communicated.

"Thereafter, the schedule will be implemented as previously communicated. Eskom is working on returning these units to service. Further updates will be communicated as soon as any changes occur," read the statement.

TimesLIVE

