Eskom says a breakdown of units at three power stations will result in the implementation of stage 4 load shedding from Tuesday morning.
Eskom initially announced a mix of stages 3 and 5 for the week, with the former being implemented between 5am and 4pm daily and the latter between 4pm and 5am.
On Monday, however, the struggling utility changed tune in a brief statement issued in the evening.
"Due to the breakdowns of a unit each [at] Arnot, Majuba and Medupi power stations, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Tuesday and not stage 3 as previously communicated.
"Thereafter, the schedule will be implemented as previously communicated. Eskom is working on returning these units to service. Further updates will be communicated as soon as any changes occur," read the statement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Stage 4 power cuts on Tuesday morning due to breakdowns of units at three power stations
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Eskom says a breakdown of units at three power stations will result in the implementation of stage 4 load shedding from Tuesday morning.
Eskom initially announced a mix of stages 3 and 5 for the week, with the former being implemented between 5am and 4pm daily and the latter between 4pm and 5am.
On Monday, however, the struggling utility changed tune in a brief statement issued in the evening.
"Due to the breakdowns of a unit each [at] Arnot, Majuba and Medupi power stations, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Tuesday and not stage 3 as previously communicated.
"Thereafter, the schedule will be implemented as previously communicated. Eskom is working on returning these units to service. Further updates will be communicated as soon as any changes occur," read the statement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Stage 5 and 3 load-shedding for the week
Power cuts won't stop by the end of December: electricity minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos