Thabo Bester gets official SA ID card while Dr Nandipha will lose passport

22 May 2023 - 11:17

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday confirmed convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has officially been issued with a South African identity card. 

Motsoaledi was briefing the media on Monday regarding Bester's identity status. 

“The department conducted an extensive investigation, including interviewing Bester's mother. He was issued with an ID on May 17 and his name has been entered in the national population register, ending many years of being unidentified.

“Identification is at the heart of the security of the country,” Motsoaledi said. 

He said the department started the process by issuing Bester with a birth certificate on May 15, as his birth was not registered when he was born in 1986 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been issued with an identification card. File photo.
Born at Bara to mom of four, but Thabo Bester was never registered with home affairs

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed the identity of "Facebook rapist" and murderer Thabo Bester but says there is no record of him ...
Motsoaledi commended Bester for co-operating with home affairs officials.

The minister said the department's officials visited Kgosi Mampuru II Prison, where Bester is being held, using mobile trucks. 

“I want to put it on record that our mission was never a secret. We went to Kgosi Mampuru and other inmates and officials there also used our services.”

Motsoaledi said the department has obtained advice that there are strong legal grounds to revoke Dr Nandipha Magudumana's passport. 

“We are revoking it because she no longer deserves to have it. The passport is valid and legitimate and was due to expire in 2027,” Motsoaledi said. 

Magudumana, who is standing trial for allegedly aiding Bester to escape from prison in Mangaung, is challenging her arrest and deportation from Tanzania last month while on the run with him.

Motsoaledi said the home affairs director-general was surprised to see the minister and department were not cited as respondents by Magudumana. 

Her matter will be heard at the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday. 

