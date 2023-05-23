City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how much it pays and how to apply

Weeks after releasing thousands of crime prevention wardens onto the streets, the City of Johannesburg has opened applications for traffic wardens to help with public safety.
The wardens fall under the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and will be required to “patrol areas as assigned for the enforcement of general law and order”.
The minimum requirement is a grade 12 (NQF level 4) and an affidavit that you do not have a criminal record. A valid driver's licence is an added advantage.
The city is looking for those who “act with integrity, professionalism and courage”.
Those who apply should also have a knowledge of the Criminal Procedure Act, the city's bylaws, National Road Traffic Act and customer and service delivery management.
“All suitably qualified candidates are encouraged to apply and will be considered. The City of Johannesburg applies the principles of employment equity as per national legislation and policy guidelines and will consider designated groups in line with these requirements.
“Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged groups including those with disabilities. Appointments will be made in accordance with the approved Employment Equity Plan to promote its equitable representation in terms of race, gender and disability.”
It is a short-term contract for no longer than 12 months, with a monthly stipend of R3,800 per month.
Applications close on Thursday and you can apply online here.
4,000 crime prevention wardens (CPWs) were recently appointed in Gauteng.
They underwent three months of training and were assigned to hotspots in the province.
The first group of 3,200 began patrolling the streets at the beginning of May and will be joined by a second group at the end of the month.
“The CPWs will initially focus on 361 wards in the township and informal settlement areas and later expand across Gauteng.
“Permanent employment opportunities for the wardens will be extended to include helicopter and drone pilots. Locally manufactured vehicles will be procured to fight crime and enable the wardens to patrol communities,” said Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how much it pays and how to apply
