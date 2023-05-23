South Africa

Durban soccer coach charged with ‘raping’ boys abandons bail bid

23 May 2023 - 11:34
The soccer coach's alleged victims are aged between 11 and 15. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Durban soccer coach charged with the rape of three boys abandoned his bid for bail on Monday.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named because of the nature of the case, appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court.

The amateur coach has been charged with seven counts of rape.

His alleged victims are aged between 11 and 15 and are understood to be from one family.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE three complaints implicated the man.

“The soccer coach is alleged to have raped the minor children from November 2022 to May 2023.

“He abandoned his application for bail and the matter was remanded to June 26 for further investigations.”

TimesLIVE

