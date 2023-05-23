South Africa

Eskom wants you to delay charging your inverters after load-shedding

23 May 2023 - 09:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Many have turned to solar and inverters to minimise the impact of load-shedding. Stock photo.
Many have turned to solar and inverters to minimise the impact of load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Diyana Dimitrova

You may be keeping much of the darkness at bay with an inverter, but Eskom has asked that you delay recharging your unit after load-shedding to make sure we don't get any more.

The country is currently battling stage four and five load-shedding, leaving the lights off in many homes for about seven hours a day, including a four-and-a-half hour block.

Gatvol, some South Africans have invested thousands on solar and inverter systems, or more portable inverters, to minimise the impact of load-shedding.

But in a “call to action” Eskom has told customers they can “protect our electricity supply” and “reduce load-shedding stages” if they delay recharging their inverters when the power comes back on.

“Delay charging should be implemented for inverter systems,” it says, in addition to using only the electricity you need and switching off what is not needed.

MidCity Utilities executive Dirk Groenewald explained that appliances switching back on after load-shedding, including inverters that may be starting their recharge cycle, can lead to a spike in energy usage and demand.

“When power is restored after load-shedding and all appliances are still connected, the appliances start up simultaneously, using a lot of energy and causing a 'spike' in usage and demand.”

Energy expert Ted Blom echoed these sentiments in an interview with Jacaranda FM.

“Heavy equipment that surges on and off can more than double your monthly account,” he warned.

Eskom's call to action was met with anger by some, who urged the power utility to do its “bit” by actually providing electricity.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stage 5 and 3 load-shedding for the week

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday afternoon until 5am on Monday, Eskom announced.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | We will meet any and everyone to end load-shedding: electricity minister visits Kusile

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says government will meet anyone to end load-shedding.
News
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Dark days for eThekwini as full load-shedding returns despite weak infrastructure

The municipality has admitted its infrastructure is not up to scratch to handle full-on blackouts
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Crime stats show criminals 'taking full advantage' of load-shedding: Winde

The correlation between blackouts and crime is evident in a snapshot of statistics compiled by the South African Police Service for the Western Cape.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  4. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News
  5. Lady R’s arms load revealed News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...