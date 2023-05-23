Claim your share of R200m in Phuthuma Nathi dividends
The MultiChoice BBBEE share scheme is looking for shareholders who have not claimed their money between 2006 and 2022
Phuthuma Nathi, the MultiChoice broad-based BEE (BBBEE) share scheme, is looking for shareholders who have not received dividends between 2006 and 2022.
As one of the most successful schemes in SA, with more than 78,000 black shareholders, Phuthuma Nathi has been paying dividends every year since the start of the scheme. A dividend is when a company distributes a portion of its profits to shareholders as declared by the board of a company.
Through a nationwide campaign on social media, radio, print and digital news, the scheme is trying to locate shareholders who haven't received their dividends.
“Phuthuma Nathi conducts outbound campaigns and uses tracing agents to find shareholders who have not claimed their dividends. Though some of the shareholders have been found, there is still a large number who have not claimed, and this campaign aims to find them,” says Phuthuma Nathi chair Mandla Langa.
Langa says shareholders’ dividends are automatically paid into their bank account on Phuthuma Nathi’s records. However, some shareholders don’t receive their money because of invalid, incorrect or incomplete banking details, suspended accounts due to suspected fraud, and the death of a shareholder.
“This money belongs to our shareholders and we’re calling on them to contact us to get it, especially during these tough economic times. Since the campaign started, more than R95m has been paid out.
“Since inception, Phuthuma Nathi has paid R16.4bn in dividends. Shareholders have used their money to pay for their children’s tertiary education, invest for retirement, buy or renovate their homes, or go on holidays,’’ says Langa.
To find out if you have unclaimed dividends, contact the Phuthuma Nathi call centre, administered by Singular Systems, the transfer secretaries for the share scheme. The call centre agents will ask you to verify your ID number and contact details and may request additional information and documents — such a proof of banking details — to verify the legitimacy of the claim and facilitate payment. Payment will be made once the verification process has been concluded.
If a shareholder has died, the family should contact the Phuthuma Nathi call centre, where agents will assist them with queries on how to transfer the shares to the deceased’s beneficiaries, or how to sell the shares and pay the proceeds to the correct beneficiaries’ accounts.
To get in touch, send an email to phuthumanathi@singular.co.za or call 086-011-6226. For more information, visit the Phuthuma Nathi website.
This article was sponsored by MultiChoice.