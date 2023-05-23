Claim your share of R200m in Phuthuma Nathi dividends

Phuthuma Nathi, the MultiChoice broad-based BEE (BBBEE) share scheme, is looking for shareholders who have not received dividends between 2006 and 2022.

As one of the most successful schemes in SA, with more than 78,000 black shareholders, Phuthuma Nathi has been paying dividends every year since the start of the scheme. A dividend is when a company distributes a portion of its profits to shareholders as declared by the board of a company.

Through a nationwide campaign on social media, radio, print and digital news, the scheme is trying to locate shareholders who haven't received their dividends.

“Phuthuma Nathi conducts outbound campaigns and uses tracing agents to find shareholders who have not claimed their dividends. Though some of the shareholders have been found, there is still a large number who have not claimed, and this campaign aims to find them,” says Phuthuma Nathi chair Mandla Langa.

Langa says shareholders’ dividends are automatically paid into their bank account on Phuthuma Nathi’s records. However, some shareholders don’t receive their money because of invalid, incorrect or incomplete banking details, suspended accounts due to suspected fraud, and the death of a shareholder.