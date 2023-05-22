South Africa’s nursing shortage critical, Netcare says
23 May 2023 - 13:25 By Janice Kew
South Africa is facing a critical shortage of nurses as private hospitals are restricted from training more, according to the country’s largest private healthcare network...
South Africa’s nursing shortage critical, Netcare says
South Africa is facing a critical shortage of nurses as private hospitals are restricted from training more, according to the country’s largest private healthcare network...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos