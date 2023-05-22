South Africa

South Africa’s nursing shortage critical, Netcare says

23 May 2023 - 13:25 By Janice Kew

South Africa is facing a critical shortage of nurses as private hospitals are restricted from training more, according to the country’s largest private healthcare network...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Health care crippled by exodus of medical professionals News
  2. What's behind the Eastern Cape’s nursing training crisis? South Africa
  3. What to do about SA’s chronic surgical delays South Africa
  4. Surgery catch-up hamstrung by shortage of ICU nurses South Africa
  5. 'Include doctors, nurses in critical skills list': Hospital Association South Africa
  6. Ageing nurses: A crisis on the near horizon for SA South Africa

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  4. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News
  5. Lady R’s arms load revealed News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...