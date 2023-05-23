South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Barbara Creecy takes the stand in Life Esidimeni inquest

23 May 2023 - 11:02

Former Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy is giving testimony in the Pretoria high court judicial inquest into the deaths of mental healthcare patients at Life Esidimeni (LE).

This follows the evidence by former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who told the inquest the stakeholders who were central to the termination of the LE contract were Creecy's department and former premier David Makhura. 

She said the provincial department was under pressure to cut costs by R300m, and Makhura shaped the final decision to terminate the long-standing contract with LE through his budget committee, which ordered the cost-cutting.

She also implicated Creecy.

“The decision to terminate was made through the budget committee, and the premier was alive to all that was happening, including MEC Creecy.”

Creecy's testimony will be centred on the budget processes at a provincial level.

The inquest seeks to determine if anyone can be held liable for the 144 deaths.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed, Barbara Creecy next to testify

The judicial inquest into the deaths of mental healthcare patients at Life Esidimeni will continue on May 23 with then-MEC of finance Barbara Creecy ...
News
1 week ago

I didn’t violate the constitution: Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni deaths

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the inquest held in the Pretoria high court that she did not believe she had contravened the ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | As the wheel of justice grinds slowly for Esidimeni victims, we hope it grinds fine

If the former health MEC had paused and taken stock of the situation and the impact of the move, she would have saved lives
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  4. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News
  5. Lady R’s arms load revealed News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...