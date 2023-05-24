'Armed robbers' killed in shoot-out with Durban police

Two men suspected of robbing a courier driver at gunpoint have been killed in a shoot-out with police in Newlands East, Durban.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said officers responded to a report of an incident in which the courier was robbed on the N2 freeway during the early hours of Wednesday.
“The suspects stole electronic devices among other items. Investigations led police to Newlands East, where three suspects were found offloading their loot,” he said.
“The suspects ignored police's instructions to surrender, opened fire at police and a shoot-out ensued.
“After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The third was arrested and two firearms were recovered.”
Naicker said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.
