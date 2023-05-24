'Don't play innocent'- ANC dragged over Hammanskraal statement

The ANC has been slammed online for comments it made about the cholera outbreak in northern Gauteng.
Dozens of people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have packed Jubilee District Hospital complaining of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.
At least 15 people have died from the bacterial disease, with officials investigating the source of the outbreak.
Amid concern and an outcry, the ANC said it was “alarmed and saddened” by the outbreak, and slammed the Tshwane DA-led coalition government's alleged “halfhearted co-operation” during the crisis.
“The tragedy unfolding in Hammanskraal is a direct outcome of a municipality that has been sleeping on the job and failed dismally to provide clean and safe drinking water,” it said.
It also claimed the DA had “trampled on the dignity of the people of Hammanskraal”.
“It has become self evident since 2016 that the poorest of the poor have never been on the priority list of the DA administration. Our people have learned the hard way that DA-governed areas have been transformed into islands of apartheid in a sea of democracy,” it said in the statement shared by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
DA caucus leader Jacqui Uys hit back, accusing the ANC of playing political games and shifting blame.
Social media users also weighed in, lambasting the party for issuing “nonsensical statements instead of being accountable” for a crisis that has been unfolding for more than a decade.
Some pointed out that ANC benefactor and businessman Edwin Sodi was implicated in a report looking into the contaminated water crisis in Hammanskraal.
The independent commission of inquiry found the City of Tshwane had failed to account for a “seemingly disappeared” R295m which was set aside for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.
Hannes Coetzee of the city told the inquiry the R295m tender was awarded to a joint venture which included a company belonging to Sodi.
Little to no work was done on the plant.
TimesLIVE
'Don't play innocent'- ANC dragged over Hammanskraal statement
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
