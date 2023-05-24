South Africa

'Don't play innocent'- ANC dragged over Hammanskraal statement

24 May 2023 - 09:16
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The ANC's statement on the cholera outbreak got tongues wagging.
The ANC's statement on the cholera outbreak got tongues wagging.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The ANC has been slammed online for comments it made about the cholera outbreak in northern Gauteng.

Dozens of people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have packed Jubilee District Hospital complaining of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

At least 15 people have died from the bacterial disease, with officials investigating the source of the outbreak.

Amid concern and an outcry, the ANC said it was “alarmed and saddened” by the outbreak, and slammed the Tshwane DA-led coalition government's alleged “halfhearted co-operation” during the crisis.

“The tragedy unfolding in Hammanskraal is a direct outcome of a municipality that has been sleeping on the job and failed dismally to provide clean and safe drinking water,” it said.

It also claimed the DA had “trampled on the dignity of the people of Hammanskraal”.

“It has become self evident since 2016 that the poorest of the poor have never been on the priority list of the DA administration. Our people have learned the hard way that DA-governed areas have been transformed into islands of apartheid in a sea of ​​democracy,” it said in the statement shared by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

DA caucus leader Jacqui Uys hit back, accusing the ANC of playing political games and shifting blame.

Social media users also weighed in, lambasting the party for issuing “nonsensical statements instead of being accountable” for a crisis that has been unfolding for more than a decade.

Some pointed out that ANC benefactor and businessman Edwin Sodi was implicated in a report looking into the contaminated water crisis in Hammanskraal.

The independent commission of inquiry found the City of Tshwane had failed to account for a “seemingly disappeared” R295m which was set aside for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

Hannes Coetzee of the city told the inquiry the R295m tender was awarded to a joint venture which included a company belonging to Sodi.

Little to no work was done on the plant.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC ‘alarmed and saddened’ by cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

The ANC says it is “alarmed and saddened” by the cholera outbreak which continues to ravage the communities of Hammanskraal and has left 15 people ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Parties decry cholera outbreak, DA says it’s not just a Tshwane problem

More political parties have added their voices to the crisis in Hammanskraal, calling on the city to take responsibility for failing to provide safe ...
News
14 hours ago

Gift of the Givers drops off thousands of bottles of water in Hammanskraal

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers has confirmed the delivery of thousands of five- and 10-litre bottles of water to Hammanskraal, the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  4. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi