Durban cop and 'accomplice' appear in court for R6m cocaine possession

24 May 2023
Two Durban women, one a police officer, appeared in court on Wednesday for possession of cocaine worth more than R6m.
A detective at Durban Central police station and her accomplice appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday for allegedly dealing in cocaine worth more than R6m.

The state alleges the officer Gagela Patience Khanyisa, 45, from Phoenix, north of Durban, has been in cahoots with Gugulethu Mbelebele, 48, a caregiver who lives in a flat near South Beach. 

They are charged with dealing in and possession of cocaine.

Prosecutor Gayle Greyling said the state will oppose bail.

The state alleges that on May 22, a police search warrant was executed, and “on searching the premises, the substance in question was found within the property close to both accused.

“An experienced drug enforcement officer immediately formed a reasonable suspicion by virtue of the smell, texture and colour of the substance.” 

The substance, weighing 4.7kg, was seized.

The case has been postponed to May 30 for bail consideration.

