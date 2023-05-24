Durban will be exempt from load-shedding on Wednesday.
eThekwini municipality said the suspension for one day only is to allow it to prepare for the introduction of the full load-shedding schedule from Thursday.
Since the floods last year Durban has only been load-shed from stage 4 because of damaged electricity infrastructure.
Despite the infrastructure not being up to mark, the municipality announced last week that load-shedding will be implemented from stage 1 in line with the rest of the country.
“To enable our teams to prepare the system for the new schedule which starts tomorrow, load-shedding has been suspended in eThekwini for today only,” the city said.
“This relief was agreed to by the system operator to allow the city to reconfigure its automated load-shedding system for the new schedule to become effective on May 25.
“Residents are urged to switch off all high-load appliances like geysers, stoves, heaters, air-conditioners and pool pumps during power outages and stagger switching them on once power returns.
“This is especially critical in those suburbs that suffer from frequent overload trips on return of power after load-shedding. Everyone is urged to reduce power consumption.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
eThekwini exempt from load-shedding for one day
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Durban will be exempt from load-shedding on Wednesday.
eThekwini municipality said the suspension for one day only is to allow it to prepare for the introduction of the full load-shedding schedule from Thursday.
Since the floods last year Durban has only been load-shed from stage 4 because of damaged electricity infrastructure.
Despite the infrastructure not being up to mark, the municipality announced last week that load-shedding will be implemented from stage 1 in line with the rest of the country.
“To enable our teams to prepare the system for the new schedule which starts tomorrow, load-shedding has been suspended in eThekwini for today only,” the city said.
“This relief was agreed to by the system operator to allow the city to reconfigure its automated load-shedding system for the new schedule to become effective on May 25.
“Residents are urged to switch off all high-load appliances like geysers, stoves, heaters, air-conditioners and pool pumps during power outages and stagger switching them on once power returns.
“This is especially critical in those suburbs that suffer from frequent overload trips on return of power after load-shedding. Everyone is urged to reduce power consumption.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Dark days for eThekwini as full load-shedding returns despite weak infrastructure
A ship to keep the power grid afloat, or a sinking idea? What you need to know about Karpowership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos