University of Florida social media professor Andrew Selepak told Forbes sharing your struggles on social media can help.
“Social media can be a place where we become informed, inspired by others and emboldened to face our fears and anxieties — sometimes for the first time.”
However, he warned it can also be a place “where anxieties may be heightened, where some compare their worst to everyone else's best and where self-doubt often grows”.
Clinical psychologist and founder of Opening Enterprises Dr Isaiah Pickens told Tampa Bay Times social media can make problems worse if it’s not shared in the right community.
“When people sometimes try to share their experience and their experience is received in a way that increases the type of harassment, intimidation and bullying that happens.”
He encouraged people to think of social media as a secondary tool with professionals and traditional support groups, seek out the right communities and set boundaries on what you share.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | Would you share your mental health struggles on social media?
Image: Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOV
Media personality Dineo Ranaka's decision to open up about her mental health struggles has sparked debate online.
Ranaka revealed she was battling suicidal thoughts.
“I completely understand souls, spirits people who commit suicide. I get it. I get them because I'm trying my best not to. My mind is so loud of late and life is f**king hard. So hard. I'm trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough. My children. My God,” she wrote.
While a few people questioned her decision to go public about her struggles, many others flooded her page with love and support.
It sparked a debate on whether it is safe to share your mental health struggles or keep them private.
University of Florida social media professor Andrew Selepak told Forbes sharing your struggles on social media can help.
“Social media can be a place where we become informed, inspired by others and emboldened to face our fears and anxieties — sometimes for the first time.”
However, he warned it can also be a place “where anxieties may be heightened, where some compare their worst to everyone else's best and where self-doubt often grows”.
Clinical psychologist and founder of Opening Enterprises Dr Isaiah Pickens told Tampa Bay Times social media can make problems worse if it’s not shared in the right community.
“When people sometimes try to share their experience and their experience is received in a way that increases the type of harassment, intimidation and bullying that happens.”
He encouraged people to think of social media as a secondary tool with professionals and traditional support groups, seek out the right communities and set boundaries on what you share.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Keep fighting' — Celebs shower Dineo Ranaka with love as she battles suicidal thoughts
Brenda Mtambo on her battle with anxiety and finding healing
The burnout of Generation Z
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos