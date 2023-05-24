South Africa

Protection unit members shoot man who 'attacked' Cape Town MMC's car

24 May 2023 - 17:38 By TIMESLIVE
One suspect was wounded when Cape Town VIP protection unit members moved to protect an MMC who was being attacked.
One suspect was wounded when Cape Town VIP protection unit members moved to protect an MMC who was being attacked.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town’s safety and security VIP unit used firearms to foil an “attack” on a vehicle transporting the city’s MMC for urban mobility on Wednesday. 

Councillor Rob Quintas was targeted in Joe Slovo, Phoenix. 

MMC for safety and security JP Smith said: “We are relieved that an attack on the member ...  was stopped by the VIP unit of the City of Cape Town.

“I was just informed by the safety and security VIP unit and councillor Quintas that the VIP vehicle transporting [him] came under attack in Joe Slovo in Phoenix. The VIP unit were required to use their firearms.”

A wounded suspect was arrested and is receiving medical treatment. 

A case will be opened at the Milnerton police station. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Crime stats show criminals 'taking full advantage' of load-shedding: Winde

The correlation between blackouts and crime is evident in a snapshot of statistics compiled by the South African Police Service for the Western Cape.
News
2 days ago

Tshwane mayor chased away by angry Hammanskraal residents

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink was chased away from Jubilee District Hospital on Monday by angry Hammanskraal residents.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | Emalahleni mayor attacked for allegedly saying locals don't need power as they don't own fridges

In ongoing service delivery protest action, Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) residents have hurled stones at their mayor for allegedly saying they do ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi