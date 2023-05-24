Cape Town’s safety and security VIP unit used firearms to foil an “attack” on a vehicle transporting the city’s MMC for urban mobility on Wednesday.
Councillor Rob Quintas was targeted in Joe Slovo, Phoenix.
MMC for safety and security JP Smith said: “We are relieved that an attack on the member ... was stopped by the VIP unit of the City of Cape Town.
“I was just informed by the safety and security VIP unit and councillor Quintas that the VIP vehicle transporting [him] came under attack in Joe Slovo in Phoenix. The VIP unit were required to use their firearms.”
A wounded suspect was arrested and is receiving medical treatment.
A case will be opened at the Milnerton police station.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Protection unit members shoot man who 'attacked' Cape Town MMC's car
Image: City of Cape Town
Cape Town’s safety and security VIP unit used firearms to foil an “attack” on a vehicle transporting the city’s MMC for urban mobility on Wednesday.
Councillor Rob Quintas was targeted in Joe Slovo, Phoenix.
MMC for safety and security JP Smith said: “We are relieved that an attack on the member ... was stopped by the VIP unit of the City of Cape Town.
“I was just informed by the safety and security VIP unit and councillor Quintas that the VIP vehicle transporting [him] came under attack in Joe Slovo in Phoenix. The VIP unit were required to use their firearms.”
A wounded suspect was arrested and is receiving medical treatment.
A case will be opened at the Milnerton police station.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Crime stats show criminals 'taking full advantage' of load-shedding: Winde
Tshwane mayor chased away by angry Hammanskraal residents
WATCH | Emalahleni mayor attacked for allegedly saying locals don't need power as they don't own fridges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos