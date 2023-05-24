South Africa

WATCH LIVE | David Makhura gives evidence at Life Esidimeni inquest

24 May 2023 - 10:36

Former premier of Gauteng David Makhura is giving evidence at the Life Esidimeni inquest in the Pretoria high court. 

The inquest is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients who were transferred to unlicensed NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.  

In testimony heard earlier in the arbitration chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Makhura was blamed for the move of the mental health patients going wrong. 

According to former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, Makhura was involved in the budget committee meeting in November 2014 where the decision was taken to save costs by cancelling the long-running Esidimeni contract.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'The removals could have been handled better': Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni tragedy

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest being held in the Pretoria high court that the move that resulted in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Premier’s budget committee led by Makhura made decision to terminate Life Esidimeni contract, says Qedani Mahlangu

Mahlangu says she relied on professionals employed in the department for guidance on where patients should be sent.
News
3 weeks ago

Moving patients was 'rushed', former health boss tells Life Esidimeni inquest

The former Gauteng deputy DG for mental health services has reiterated to the inquest in the Pretoria high court that processes were rushed in moving ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  4. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi