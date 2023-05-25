South Africa

Bulgarian connection probed as four people shot dead in Constantia

25 May 2023 - 13:15 By TimesLIVE
The bodies of two men and two women were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday in Constantia. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mshmeljov

Crime scene experts were on Thursday combing the scene of a mass shooting in the upmarket suburb of Constantia in Cape Town. 

Four bodies, believed to be of Bulgarian descent, were discovered earlier in the day. 

“At about 8.20am the bodies of two females and two males estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut. 

“Police were summoned to the crime scene after the discovery was made. The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and violent crime detectives have initiated an investigation.”    

