Crime scene experts were on Thursday combing the scene of a mass shooting in the upmarket suburb of Constantia in Cape Town.
Four bodies, believed to be of Bulgarian descent, were discovered earlier in the day.
“At about 8.20am the bodies of two females and two males estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
“Police were summoned to the crime scene after the discovery was made. The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and violent crime detectives have initiated an investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bulgarian connection probed as four people shot dead in Constantia
Image: 123RF/mshmeljov
Crime scene experts were on Thursday combing the scene of a mass shooting in the upmarket suburb of Constantia in Cape Town.
Four bodies, believed to be of Bulgarian descent, were discovered earlier in the day.
“At about 8.20am the bodies of two females and two males estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
“Police were summoned to the crime scene after the discovery was made. The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and violent crime detectives have initiated an investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Most wanted Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in Paarl
Durban woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside primary school
PODCAST SERIES | How the Bulgarian mafia established itself in SA
Bulgarian link suspected as Hawks net ATM fraudsters in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos