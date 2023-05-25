South Africa

Cholera outbreak: Fatalities now stand at 20 after 3 more patients die

25 May 2023 - 14:14 By TimesLIVE
Colony of vibrio cholera seen by electron microscope. Selective Focus. 3D rendering.
Image: 123rf.com

Twenty people have died of cholera in Gauteng, where an increasing number of patients are requiring treatment.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said on Thursday the Jubilee District Hospital has treated 179 patients by Wednesday afternoon, up from the 165 a day ago. This includes 18 patients who have been transferred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

The total number of patients admitted due to gastrointestinal infection is 78.

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera remains 29.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection characterised, in its severe form, by extreme watery diarrhoea and potentially fatal dehydration. Most cholera infections are, however, asymptomatic or mild.

It is caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae which can survive in fresh and salt water.

Drinking and cooking with good quality water and good hygiene practises prevent cholera.

The simplest and most cost-effective method is chlorination of water in a storage container using household bleach. Add one teaspoon (5ml, or one cap full if bottle has a screw cap) of household bleach to 20l to 25l of water and mix solution with water and allow to stand for at least two hours or overnight.

In an outbreak situation, boiling is also effective in prevention, but there is a potential for microbial regrowth if the boiled water is stored beyond one or two days. Filtration may be necessary in addition to boiling water by using a piece of clean white cloth to cover the opening of a 20l or 25l water container. Pour water through the clean cloth into the container. Clean the cloth and make sure it is clean for future use.

TimesLIVE

