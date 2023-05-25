Four years after Tshwane promised to hire 4,000 security guards many endure hopeless wait

Mother of five Hlengiwe Ngwenya is among hundreds of security guards who have been waiting for four years for Tshwane metro to keep its promise to employ 4,000 officers.

In 2019, the municipality council adopted a resolution to directly employ 4,000 guards who were working in the metro under contracted security companies. Since then, 1,304 were employed during phase one of the project in 2019/20, but 2,696 remain outstanding.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the decision to proceed with hiring guards could be taken only by those running the metro.

After the first phase of the project, the political leadership treated the insourcing of guards like an abandoned promise with no budgets announced on it. This discourages hopefuls like Ngwenya, who has guarded the municipal buildings in the Bronkhorstspruit region for about 10 years.

She recounted the hardships of working for private companies, with guards sometimes going three months without pay.

“When we do not get paid our children suffer, school transport leaves them, and they go hungry. We must live on handouts from family members and yet we are working,” Ngwenya explained.

Before the announcement of insourcing by the municipality, Ngwenya was earning about R4,700 monthly without any benefits and going months without pay. This created a heavy burden for her.

She told TimesLIVE when fellow guards were employed by Tshwane, they received double their salaries with benefits. Something that she wishes for.