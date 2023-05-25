City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said all areas supplied from these reservoirs would be without water, with estimated recovery of the system after the stoppage of between three and five days.
MAP | Massive outage in Ekurhuleni this week: here are the areas affected and where to get water
The City of Ekurhuleni has warned residents of planned water outages in several areas later this week, with water tankers to be placed at nearby landmarks.
Rand Water will carry out maintenance on the water network from 6pm on Friday, May 26, to 5am on Monday, May 29.
It will last for 59 hours and will affect these reservoirs:
• Duduza;
• Nigel;
• Springs;
• KwaThema; and
• Brakpan.
Areas affected include:
