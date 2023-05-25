South Africa

MAP | Massive outage in Ekurhuleni this week: here are the areas affected and where to get water

25 May 2023 - 06:50
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Several areas in Ekurhuleni will be without water later this week. File photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned residents of planned water outages in several areas later this week, with water tankers to be placed at nearby landmarks.

Rand Water will carry out maintenance on the water network from 6pm on Friday, May 26, to 5am on Monday, May 29.

It will last for 59 hours and will affect these reservoirs:

• Duduza;

• Nigel;

• Springs;

• KwaThema; and

• Brakpan.

Areas affected include:

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said all areas supplied from these reservoirs would be without water, with estimated recovery of the system after the stoppage of between three and five days.

There will be roving water tankers to try to minimise the impact, but residents are encouraged to store water for basic use.

“Industrial customers including hospitals, clinics, retirement homes and schools are encouraged to fill up their internal storage tanks and use water sparingly until the system has fully recovered,” Dlamini said.

There will also be two metered filling points for industries in Springs and Brakpan so companies can fill their own tankers.

You can see some of the water tanker locations (marked with a blue tap icon) on the map below. 

