South Africa

Police search for missing KZN prison warder

25 May 2023 - 09:39
Newcastle prison warder Dalington Sehloho has been missing for nearly two months.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a Newcastle prison warder who has been missing for nearly two months.

Dalington Sehloho,52, was last seen leaving his rented home at Osizsweni on March 31.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said he was driving a white NP200 Nissan bakkie with the registration number KHD494 NW. 

“He was wearing a navy blue jacket with a white and navy blue shirt.

Sehloho worked as a prison warder at Ekuseni Correctional Services in Newcastle.

“He was reported missing by his supervisor after he failed to pitch for work for several days and a search at his home yielded negative results.” 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Capt Sibeko on 079 500 0505 or (034) 477 8013. Alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

TimesLIVE

