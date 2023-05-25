South Africa

Transport minister to visit families of victims of two Mossel Bay crashes

25 May 2023 - 17:09
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.
Image: Supplied

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will visit the families of 12 people who died in two separate crashes in Mossel Bay recently.

In the first accident, six people died while 15 others were injured when two buses, one an Intercape vehicle and the other from Williams Coach Tours, collided on the highway opposite Kwanonqaba informal settlement on May 13.

The incident happened in the early hours.

TimesLIVE Premium initially reported six people died and 32 were injured in what was described as a “gruesome” tragedy.

In videos circulating on social media, passengers were seen jumping out the crashed buses’ windows. Children could be seen being helped out of the bus by those inside while those on the outside were helping to catch them.

In the second incident, six people were killed when two vehicles collided on Louis Fourier Road in Mossel Bay.

“Minister Chikunga has expressed deep sadness and sent heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased and injured and has called for more vigilance and safer road user behaviour at all times,” her department said.  

“The minister will be joined during the visit by CEOs of the department's roads-based entities as well as senior national and provincial officials.”

Both visits will take place on Friday.

TimesLIVE

