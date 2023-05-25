South Africa

WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink 'Hammanskraal tap water'

25 May 2023 - 06:46
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
City of Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana is given a glass of tap water apparently from Hammanskraal to drink..
Image: Twitter/ Antonnies

The EFF in Tshwane's demand that the city's mayor, Cilliers Brink, and speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana, drink water apparently taken from the taps in cholera-hit Hammanskraal has drawn sharp reaction.

Dozens of people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have packed Jubilee District Hospital complaining of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

At least 17 people have died and 165 are recovering at the hospital from the bacterial disease, with officials investigating the source of the outbreak.

The City of Tshwane on Sunday urged communities in the area not to drink tap water, but after testing multiple sites in Temba and Hammanskraal, the city said on Monday it had not detected cholera in the piped water supply.

Still residents believe it is the tap water that is making them sick, and EFF councillors disrupted the council budget vote on Wednesday demanding the city's leadership drink from a bottle of murky water it said came from the taps of Hammanskraal.

“If you are denying responsibility, Brink, you must drink this water,” said regional party chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu, blaming the cholera deaths on the DA's “negligence and lack of leadership”.

He also questioned claims the water is clean.

“Drink that water and let’s see if the water of Hammanskraal is clean. We have brought you water. We can drink it with you, and we must get sick, both of us, because you have said the water of Hammanskraal is clean.”

Newzroom Afrika reported Brink slammed the disruption and called it a publicity stunt.

It sparked reaction online, with some applauding the move and others claiming it was “childish”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I don't have money to buy water': Hammanskraal residents still drinking tap water despite cholera outbreak

Many residents in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, affected by the cholera outbreak are still drinking tap water despite the City of Tshwane issuing a notice ...
News
17 hours ago

17 people have died of cholera outbreak: Gauteng health department

There are 29 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera in the Hammanskraal area of Tshwane, where 17 people have now died of the disease.
News
21 hours ago

Tshwane coalition welcomes R450m set aside for Rooiwal plant upgrades

The Tshwane coalition has welcomed the R450m set aside over the next three budget terms for the upgrade of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant but ...
News
11 hours ago

'Don't play innocent' - ANC dragged over Hammanskraal statement

"This is a useless statement, especially when you guys had all the time and resources to prevent this," said one social media.
Politics
21 hours ago
