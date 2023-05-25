South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni Inquest continues

25 May 2023 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni Inquest heard by the Pretoria High Court.

READ MORE:

Mahlangu told me that number of patient deaths was ‘normal’, David Makhura tells Life Esidimeni inquest

Former premier of Gauteng David Makhura told the Life Esidimeni inquest that then MEC of health Qedani Mahlangu and her team justified the deaths of ...
News
21 hours ago

Barbara Creecy adamant health department stopped Esidimeni contract to save money

Fiery exchange at inquest centred on a meeting where the decision to terminate the contract was allegedly made
News
1 day ago

'We didn't make them cut the contract or budget' — Barbara Creecy at Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy told the Pretoria high court inquest into Life Esidimeni that the health department was not under any ...
News
1 day ago
