The Life Esidimeni Inquest heard by the Pretoria High Court.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni Inquest continues
The Life Esidimeni Inquest heard by the Pretoria High Court.
READ MORE:
Mahlangu told me that number of patient deaths was ‘normal’, David Makhura tells Life Esidimeni inquest
Barbara Creecy adamant health department stopped Esidimeni contract to save money
'We didn't make them cut the contract or budget' — Barbara Creecy at Life Esidimeni inquest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos