South Africa

EMPD confiscates 'taxi' municipal vehicles from council employees

26 May 2023 - 09:29
EMPD officers confiscated vehicles used by council employees to drop off their children at school and to drop off staff at work.
Image: Supplied

Members of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) security and loss control unit have impounded two municipal vehicles in Kempton Park and Thembisa after misuse by Ekurhuleni employees.

EMPD spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said officers received a tip-off about employees using council vehicles to drop off their children at school and drop off staff at work.  

“The officers acted on the information and were led to a primary school in Birch Acres in the Kempton Park area, where an unmarked white Ford Ranger from the EMPD was confiscated. 

“Additional information led officers to New Road near the Esselen Park licensing department, where staff from a cleaning company were being dropped off using an unmarked Ford Ranger from security and loss control,” she said.  

The vehicles were confiscated from the drivers and internal investigations will follow.  

Thepa said those using council resources meant to serve the public for their private benefit should cease to do so.

TimesLIVE

