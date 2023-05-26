“Breakdowns are at 17,392MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2,940MW. Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Kriel power stations were returned to service.
“In the same period, a generation unit at Camden and two generating units at Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.
“Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the capacity constraints,” Mngomezulu said.
TimesLIVE
Eskom announces stages 2 to 5 load-shedding for weekend
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
South Africa will move between stages 2 and 5 load-shedding between Friday and Sunday, Eskom said on Friday.
It said stage 5 would be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday.
“Thereafter, various stages of load-shedding will be implemented over the weekend,” crisis communication manager Menzi Mngomezulu said.
Stage 3 load-shedding will be in effect from 5am to 4pm on Saturday and then it will move to stage 5 from 4pm to 5am on Sunday.
South Africans are in for an easier Sunday as stage 2 will kick in from 5am to 4pm before moving up to stage 4 from 4pm.
Labour unions reject Eskom's latest wage rise offer
