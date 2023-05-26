“We then reminded Eskom that last year in the wage negotiations they gave us 5.35% which our constituencies rejected,” the union said.
Eskom then proposed to trade union chief negotiators that the unions consolidate their demands.
“Our response is we will need to seek mandate from our constituencies before we can commit to any further move from 11%,” NUM said.
The parties agreed to hold a fourth round of negotiations on June 13 and 14 for the unions to present their consolidated demands and get another final offer from Eskom.
Numsa on Friday said it rejected the proposal because it felt Eskom could do better.
“Food inflation is extremely high, and the cost of fuel and basic goods has skyrocketed. And to make matters worse, the South African Reserve Bank has hiked interest rates, which means our members are going to struggle even more to make ends meet,” it said.
Eskom wage talks to continue in June
Central bargaining forum extended so unions can present their consolidated demands and get another final offer from Eskom
Two days have been set aside in June for the continuation of wage negotiations between embattled power utility Eskom and unions.
On Wednesday, Eskom proposed a 5.25% salary increase from July 1 to June 31 2024 to the three unions during the third and final session of wage negotiations at the central bargaining forum.
However, the unions rejected this offer. They are seeking increases above the inflation rate of 6.8%. Solidarity is asking for 9.5%, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) 11% and Numsa 12%.
Eskom said it could not agree with the revised demands of the trade unions regarding a number of areas, including a housing allowance.
The NUM informed its members on Wednesday night it had rejected Eskom's revised offer from 4.5% to 5.5%.
For the last three years workers had been subjected to austerity measures and the allowances had not changed since 2016/17, it said.
This was because Eskom has been taking away from workers to fund bloated costly primary energy contracts which had ballooned from R83bn in the 2017 financial year to R155bn in the 2023 financial year, it added.
“What National Treasury should do is make sure it allocates enough money so workers can at least have decent wage increases,” said Numsa.
Eskom said on Friday it was hopeful it and the unions would find each other for the benefit of the company and in the interests of the country.
