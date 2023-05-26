South Africa

Hammanskraal residents cautioned against buying water from roaming tankers

26 May 2023 - 21:47
The community of Hammanskraal fill water from Jojo tanks. The city has cautioned residents against buying water from tankers selling it. File photo.
The community of Hammanskraal fill water from Jojo tanks. The city has cautioned residents against buying water from tankers selling it. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The City of Tshwane has cautioned Hammanskraal residents against buying water from roaming tankers in the area.

The city on Friday said it received disturbing news from residents who claimed there were roaming tankers selling water to locals. The city warned residents against buying the water “as it is untested and not declared safe for drinking”.

“The city provides drinkable water to its communities in formal and informal areas in Hammanskraal — free of charge. The water provided by the city’s authorised tankers has been declared safe for drinking after a series of tests conducted confirmed it does not contain cholera.

“Officials from the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) have been activated and will do a stop-and-search of any trucks transporting water without a valid permit. Residents are urged to write down the registration numbers of the tankers selling water and report them immediately to TMPD.”

The city said anyone caught selling untested water without a permit will be arrested and prosecuted.

On Thursday, the Free State reported its first cholera death while Gauteng fatalities rose to 21.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection characterised, in its severe form, by extreme watery diarrhoea and potentially fatal dehydration. Most cholera infections are, however, asymptomatic or mild.

Contaminated water or food are the main causes of infection, but person-to-person transmission is a contributor.

Drinking water that has been contaminated at its source or during storage can result in infections.

Foods and vegetables exposed to fertiliser or water containing human excretion can also cause infections.

