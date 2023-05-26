South Africa

MP wanted for alleged arson after two properties in Limpopo torched

26 May 2023 - 18:49
A fire started at the entrance of one of two properties, allegedly by a member of parliament.
A fire started at the entrance of one of two properties, allegedly by a member of parliament.
Image: Supplied

A prominent politician has been accused of arson and malicious damage to property after two properties in Limpopo were torched earlier this week.

The MP, who is a member of a well-known political party, is alleged to have committed these crimes after an attempt to evict him for failing to keep up with his monthly rent.

He cannot be named at this stage because he has not been arrested.

Pictures shared with TimesLIVE show a damaged guard house at the estate and fire burning at the gate of one of the properties.

The man is accused of owing three months' rent at a Polokwane estate where he has apparently been staying for more than a year.

The property developer, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity around the matter, explained what allegedly happened.

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s bid to have murder charge withdrawn fails

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s bid to have the murder case against him withdrawn has been dismissed and the matter was postponed to next month in the Orkney ...
News
4 days ago

“He's a tenant of mine and he's in arrears and then on Wednesday night, he came and threw petrol bombs where he stays and at a lodge I own.

“There were four people at my lodge gate, in an open area, and they threw petrol bombs and caused damage. They also burnt my guard house in one of my private villages where he stayed. He also damaged the gate.”

A security guard is the one who linked the politician to the crimes.

The developer claimed the politician owed R54,000 in arrears for three months' rent and said this was not the first time he had owed money. He also alleged the MP had threatened to kill him in messages, forcing him to carry a gun with him everywhere he went.

“My life is in danger ... I walk around with my pistol now, I'm too scared to walk without it,” he told TimesLIVE.

He confirmed that a case of arson, public violence, malicious damage to property had been opened. 

 

Police have been approached for comment. This article will be updated once comment is received. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula seeks to have murder charge withdrawn

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula will have to wait almost two weeks to learn whether his application to have the murder charge against him withdrawn is ...
News
2 weeks ago

Former ANC MP one of two sentenced for stock theft in North West

A former ANC MP is one of two people slapped with a jail term for stock theft in the North West.
News
2 weeks ago

Case against ANC MP accused of murdering his wife postponed

According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, police reports showed that Kula’s wife was killed in what seemed like a robbery.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Handyman who killed doctor and her domestic worker gets two life terms South Africa

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink ... South Africa
  4. Gauteng resident shares pain of losing R36K to ‘bogus’ solar panel installers South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...