South Africa

Newborn babies placed in boxes at hospital: North West health MEC acts

Department apologises for incident and calls for calm while matter is probed

26 May 2023 - 12:28 By TIMESLIVE
North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha las launched an investigation to establish why newborn babies were put in boxes at Mafikeng Provincial Hospital. Stock photo.
North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha las launched an investigation to establish why newborn babies were put in boxes at Mafikeng Provincial Hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Nat Bowornphatnon

North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha says arrangements are being made to send additional cribs to Mahikeng Provincial Hospital, where photos emerged on social media of newborn babies sleeping in cardboard boxes. 

Sambatha said he learnt with shock that newborn babies in the neonatal section were placed in boxes instead of incubators or crib beds.

BopTv Podcast BREAKING NEWS 📺 📻 NURSES, DOCTORS AND STAFF AT BOPHELONG MAHIKENG PROVINCIAL HOSPITAL ARE OUR HEROES,...

Posted by Thato Senganga Molosankwe on Thursday, May 25, 2023

According to Sambatha, hospital management has indicated a preliminary internal investigation revealed the incident happened on Saturday and management was not alerted.

He said the department takes the matter seriously because systems and procedures are in place which should have guided the hospital on a shortage of incubators.

Management meetings are held every Monday which normally look into weekend reports and this incident was never reported. 

“The department will institute further investigation to establish how much time was spent by these babies in these boxes. Under normal circumstances when staff members come across situations that are dire over the weekend, they should call the managers so alternatives can be organised,” Sambatha said.

Arrangements are being made for additional cribs to be sent to the hospital. The CEO is following up on the procurement process under way for additional incubators and cribs. 

The department apologised and called for calm while the matter is being investigated.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Jubilee Hospital gets extra beds for cholera patients

The Gauteng department of health says it has enough beds for patients at the Jubilee District Hospital after an outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal, ...
News
5 hours ago

Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill

Healthcare industry disappointed that little of the fresh public input was taken into account in the latest version
News
5 hours ago

South Africa’s nursing shortage critical, Netcare says

Netcare has capacity to train more the 3,500 nurses a year but has only been accredited to take about 10% of that
News
2 days ago

Being a good doctor requires empathy, says outgoing health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

For the past seven years, Prof Makgoba has led a Pretoria-based staff of thirty who investigated patient complaints against health practitioners, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Triplets for one mom and twins for another — all in a night's work at Jane ... South Africa
  2. MEC knew at the weekend about food supply problems at Bara hospital South Africa

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink ... South Africa
  4. Gauteng resident shares pain of losing R36K to ‘bogus’ solar panel installers South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...