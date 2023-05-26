City Power's decision to exclude key customers from load-shedding and introduce load-limiting to residents in Johannesburg has sparked questions and debate online.
The City of Johannesburg's power utility announced this week it was taking several steps to try to reduce load-shedding and keep the lights on for customers.
Among the initiatives was a load-shedding exemption for certain customers from early June.
“The city has a responsibility to attract investments, retain those already operating within Joburg and secure the jobs for residents. This hasn't been possible with the relentless load-shedding that has heavily impacted economic activity within the city, leading to some businesses closing down while others emigrated to other provinces where reliable electricity supply is guaranteed.
“Small businesses were forced to close due to the impact of load-shedding while recovering from Covid-19. These plans will go a long way in ensuring we keep economic activity going in the midst of gruelling load-shedding,” said MMC for environment and infrastructure services Jack Sekwaila.
City Power also announced plans for load-limiting of households through a smart meter which can control power usage. If you are using below the load-limit threshold, your electricity supply will remain. If you are above the threshold, the smart meter will switch off high-energy appliances.
“Instead of switching off the entire house [as Eskom's load-shedding does], we would like to keep the minimum electricity use to your lights, television, and Wi-Fi,” said City Power’s executive for energy management, Meyrick Ramatlo.
While some applauded the initiative, others questioned how it would work in practice and cautioned about it being implemented fairly.
Here's a look at some reactions:
‘Stop talking and let’s see some action’ — Reactions to City Power’s load-limiting and exemption plans
