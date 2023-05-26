South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni Inquest continues

26 May 2023 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest heard by the Pretoria high court continues on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Mahlangu told me that number of patient deaths was ‘normal’, David Makhura tells Life Esidimeni inquest

Former premier of Gauteng David Makhura told the Life Esidimeni inquest that then MEC of health Qedani Mahlangu and her team justified the deaths of ...
News
1 day ago

'We didn't make them cut the contract or budget' — Barbara Creecy at Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy told the Pretoria high court inquest into Life Esidimeni that the health department was not under any ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Barbara Creecy takes the stand in Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy is giving testimony in the Pretoria high court judicial inquest into the deaths of mental healthcare ...
News
3 days ago

Barbara Creecy adamant health department stopped Esidimeni contract to save money

Fiery exchange at inquest centred on a meeting where the decision to terminate the contract was allegedly made
News
2 days ago

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed, Barbara Creecy next to testify

The judicial inquest into the deaths of mental healthcare patients at Life Esidimeni will continue on May 23 with then-MEC of finance Barbara Creecy ...
News
1 week ago

I didn’t violate the constitution: Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni deaths

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the inquest held in the Pretoria high court that she did not believe she had contravened the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink ... South Africa
  4. Gauteng resident shares pain of losing R36K to ‘bogus’ solar panel installers South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...