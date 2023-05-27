South Africa

EFF councillor gunned down at home in Limpopo

27 May 2023 - 16:32
A Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor was shot and killed. Stock photo.
A Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor was shot and killed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Police have launched a manhunt after a Limpopo EFF councillor was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Ga-Botha village outside Marble Hall.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said 46-year-old Jonas Lebitsi Mpye was shot dead on Thursday evening.

He said a high-level task team comprising members of a provincial tracking team, murder and robbery unit together with Sekhukhune district detectives was established to track down and apprehend the suspects responsible for the murder.

“Mpye was shot dead on Thursday evening at his home and his body was discovered the following day at about 7am.

“Police were alerted about the incident by community members and on arrival, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his neck. According to reports, a gunshot was heard on Thursday night at about 9pm but nobody saw what happened,” said Ledwaba.

Mpye’s Ford Ranger bakkie was later recovered hidden in bushes in a nearby village.

The deceased was a community leader and a local PR councillor, Ledwaba said. 

Hea said a case of murder and robbery had been registered.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe described the murder as “senseless”.

 “We call upon the community to come forward with information that can assist police to arrest the killers,” said Hadebe.

Police said anyone who knows or may have witnessed what transpired is encouraged to urgently call Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, W/O Phaladi Makola on 082 876 6429, Crime Stop at 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Two men killed, 5 fighting for their lives after taxi rank attack in Nyanga

Western Cape police have deployed resources in the Nyanga taxi rank area after a suspected vigilante attack on seven men.
News
2 days ago

Hunt for suspects launched after home affairs official gunned down in Tongaat

A department of home affairs official has died after she was shot six times in Tongaat on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

'Impossible to work without armed patrols': MMC after being shot at in Cape Town

“I dare say we are now at a point where it has become nearly impossible to do our work without armed patrols,” says Cape Town MMC for urban mobility ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink ... South Africa
  2. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  3. Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation South Africa
  4. Wanted Bulgarian organised crime figure Krasimir Kamenov executed in his ... News
  5. Gauteng resident shares pain of losing R36K to ‘bogus’ solar panel installers South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...