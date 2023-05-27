Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder emanating from a mob justice incident at Kgautswane village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.
The four suspects, aged between 21 and 56, were arrested by police in Leboeng on Thursday.
Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a manhunt was conducted to find the suspects identified in the March 2023 incident.
“It is reported that the mob justice incident occurred following a dispute between the man and his wife. It is alleged that the man was assaulted by his wife and children and ended up being admitted at the hospital.
“It is alleged that the victim was later reported missing while at his brother's house after being discharged from hospital. The community mobilised on March 26 and attacked a 54-year-old man, accusing him for kidnapping the victim,” said Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said a 53-year-old man, who is a ward councillor, was arrested and later released by the court due to insufficient evidence.
The provincial commissioner in Limpopo Lieut-Gen Thembi Hadebe applauded the team for their dedication and hard work in bringing the perpetrators to book.
“The police are hard on the heels of two outstanding suspects,” said Hadebe.
The suspects are expected to appear in Praktiseer magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Four suspects arrested in alleged mob justice murder in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder emanating from a mob justice incident at Kgautswane village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.
The four suspects, aged between 21 and 56, were arrested by police in Leboeng on Thursday.
Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a manhunt was conducted to find the suspects identified in the March 2023 incident.
“It is reported that the mob justice incident occurred following a dispute between the man and his wife. It is alleged that the man was assaulted by his wife and children and ended up being admitted at the hospital.
“It is alleged that the victim was later reported missing while at his brother's house after being discharged from hospital. The community mobilised on March 26 and attacked a 54-year-old man, accusing him for kidnapping the victim,” said Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said a 53-year-old man, who is a ward councillor, was arrested and later released by the court due to insufficient evidence.
The provincial commissioner in Limpopo Lieut-Gen Thembi Hadebe applauded the team for their dedication and hard work in bringing the perpetrators to book.
“The police are hard on the heels of two outstanding suspects,” said Hadebe.
The suspects are expected to appear in Praktiseer magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
MP wanted for alleged arson after two properties in Limpopo torched
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos