He faces charges related to theft of cellphone tower batteries, damage to essential infrastructure and contravention of the Immigration Act.
“According to allegations, Mathebula is in the country illegally,” said Funani.
“He has already appeared in court in Free State and is expected to appear in courts in Limpopo, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng for similar charges.”
Mathebula was remanded in custody until July 3.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Suspect wanted for theft of cellphone tower batteries in five provinces bust
Image: 123rf/ sasinparaksa
Free State police arrested a Mozambican national wanted for theft of cellphone tower batteries in five provinces this week.
The organised crime unit stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in Vrede that David Mathebula, 55, was travelling in on Tuesday where officers found cellphone tower batteries.
On Thursday, Mathebula appeared before two courts in the North West.
North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said Mathebula appeared in the Ganyesa magistrate's court in the morning and Atamelang magistrate's court in the afternoon.
DNA evidence links robbery suspect to farm murder
He faces charges related to theft of cellphone tower batteries, damage to essential infrastructure and contravention of the Immigration Act.
“According to allegations, Mathebula is in the country illegally,” said Funani.
“He has already appeared in court in Free State and is expected to appear in courts in Limpopo, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng for similar charges.”
Mathebula was remanded in custody until July 3.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Cellphone masts no longer a towering threat as SA wants faster Wi-Fi
Cellphone evidence 'links' wife of slain intelligence cop with alleged hitman
Spectrum woes could sink black start-ups in mobile phone industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos