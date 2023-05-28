South Africa

N3 toll route closed as community demands release of murder suspect for possible mob justice

28 May 2023 - 15:12
The N3 Toll Route is closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen Pass due to an ongoing protest as the community allegedly demands the release of a murder suspect, possibly for mob justice. File photo
The N3 Toll Route is closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen Pass due to an ongoing protest as the community allegedly demands the release of a murder suspect, possibly for mob justice. File photo
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The N3 toll route was closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday due to an ongoing protest by community members allegedly demanding the release of a murder suspect to, police suspect, exact mob justice.

The N3 Toll Concession said traffic in both directions was stacked at the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the community blockaded the N3 on both sides of the highway with burning tyres and rubble in the morning. 

They also attempted to attack the local police station. 

“Community members were demanding that a suspect who was arrested by the police earlier this morning in connection with a case of murder should be released to them, possibly for reasons of mob justice,” he said.

Netshiunda said one police officer was slightly injured when angry community members tried to storm the police station.

“No other person was reported injured, except for the arrested suspect who had already sustained a stab wound before his arrest.”

He said various police units were monitoring the situation and police were removing the barricades to reopen the road to traffic.

“Motorists are advised to be patient as police work round the clock to restore calm in the area and are also urged to approach Van Reneen's Pass with caution,” Netshiunda said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Department supplying Hammanskraal schools with fresh water amid cholera outbreak

The Gauteng department of education says teaching and learning in Hammanskraal have not been affected by the cholera outbreak in the area.
News
2 days ago

Transport minister to visit families of victims of two Mossel Bay crashes

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will visit the families of 12 people who died in two separate crashes in Mossel Bay recently.
News
2 days ago

Overturned vehicle stripped of its wheels in Yeoville, driver confused

The owner of the vehicle ... could not give a clear indication of what exactly happened
News
3 days ago
The N3 Toll Route is currently closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen Pass due to an on-going protest as the community allegedly demands the release of a murder suspect, possibly for mob justice. File photo
The N3 Toll Route is currently closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen Pass due to an on-going protest as the community allegedly demands the release of a murder suspect, possibly for mob justice. File photo
Image: VELI NHLAPO
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink ... South Africa
  4. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  5. Wanted Bulgarian organised crime figure Krasimir Kamenov executed in his ... News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...