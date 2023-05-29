The five KwaZulu-Natal men convicted of attempting to kill a 26-year-old man by assaulting him and later dousing him with petrol in February 2016 are sought by the Gamalakhe police.
The suspects, Khethukuthula Mthiyane, Andile Qumbisa, Thobani Msabala, Themba Mpofana and Ntethelelo Mpofana, are said to have not adhered to a warrant issued by the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on May 25 2023.
He said during the incident, the group had forced the victim into a vehicle and driven off. They also forced him to drink petrol before setting him alight.
Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact Detective Jabe on 079 696 3600/039 318 1128 or crime stop on 08600 1011.
KZN police seek five suspects for murder of 26-year-old man
Image: Gareth Wilson
