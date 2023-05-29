South Africa

NSRI rescue craft stolen, found gutted 20km away

29 May 2023 - 09:34 By TIMESLIVE
The JetRIB is a combination of the four stroke Yamaha VX1050 jet ski with an extension hull and Hypalon pontoons. File photo.
The JetRIB is a combination of the four stroke Yamaha VX1050 jet ski with an extension hull and Hypalon pontoons. File photo.
Image: NSRI

Police are investigating the theft of a rescue craft found gutted by fire about 20km from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) base from which it was stolen during a burglary in the Western Cape. 

The JetRIB rescue craft, a jet ski with an added hull and Hypalon pontoon specifically designed for surf rescue operations, was stolen on Sunday from the NSRI station at Strandfontein on False Bay. Crew discovered the break-in when they arrived for training on Sunday. Padlocks to the slipway boat gate were found open and damaged. 

“During Sunday afternoon what appeared to be a boat recently destroyed by a fire  was located in an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon. 

“Police and law enforcement investigated and it is confirmed the destroyed boat is the JetRIB rescue craft. It has been completely destroyed by fire. 

“It is suspected parts of the craft may have been stripped before being set alight.”

An NSRI JetRIB rescue craft fully kitted for rescue operations costs R650,000.

“It is suspected the Yamaha VX 1050 motor may have been stripped from the craft before it was set alight,” said Lambinon. 

“While NSRI has suffered theft of rescue assets and break-ins at rescue stations in the past, we have never experienced a case where a rescue craft was stolen and gutted by fire.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hiking students plucked to safety after being trapped between swollen rivers

Heavy weekend rain left 14 hikers trapped between swollen rivers on the Tsitsikamma hiking trail, forcing them to huddle around a makeshift fire ...
News
1 week ago

Man, 50, stable after being attacked by a shark at Jeffreys Bay

A 50-year-old man from Cape Town is in a stable condition after a shark attack at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon.
News
3 weeks ago

Crew rescued after vessel catches fire off Cape Point

The crew of a 35m fishing vessel had to abandon ship on Thursday night after it caught fire off Cape Point, prompting a rescue effort, the National ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation South Africa
  4. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  5. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...