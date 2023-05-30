“Where copies of the Bill were provided, an insufficient number were provided. Further, copies provided were often in a language the local community could not understand. Where there were no written copies of the Bill in the appropriate language, oral presentations were not given or were inadequate or inaccurate. At many hearings there were translation issues,” the judgment reads.
TimesLIVE previously reported the provisions of the TKLA had far-reaching consequences for traditional and Khoi-San communities.
In terms of section 24, a traditional or Khoi-San council could enter into a partnership or agreement with third parties without the consent of those who would be directly affected.
The applicants said section 23 repeats the flawed model of financial accountability previously provided for in the North West Traditional Leadership and Governance Act for traditional and Khoi-San councils.
“This model has proved to be ineffective, as shown by the Commission into Traditional Succession Disputes and Claims in its inquiry relating to the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela.
“The Bakgatla traditional community lost an estimated R5bn in community funds through dubious deals by traditional leadership structures operating without the appropriate oversight.”
They said the notorious “D-account” model that previously applied in North West would be applicable in all provinces. In terms of this clause, all community money derived from any source would go into a government-controlled bank account that has no proper accountability mechanisms.
“This leaves traditional and Khoi and San communities without any concrete way of tracking deals, investments or benefits derived from their land and/or property.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
ConCourt declares Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act invalid as parliament failed to consult affected communities
Parliament given two years to bring the act in a manner consistent with the Constitution
Image: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday declared parliament failed to comply with its constitutional obligation to facilitate public involvement before passing the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act (TKLA).
The application was brought by Constance Mogale, national co-ordinator for the Alliance for Rural Democracy, the Land Access Movement of South Africa, Mashona Wetu Dlamini and Victor Modimakwane, as well as the organisations and communities they represent.
Modimakwane is a member of the Bakgatla ba Kgafela community and an applicant in his personal capacity.
The applicants applied directly to the Constitutional Court for an order declaring parliament, the National Council of Provinces and the provincial legislatures failed to fulfil their constitutional obligations to facilitate reasonable public involvement in the passing of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act 3 of 2019.
In its unanimous order, the court agreed with the applicants and declared the act invalid, because it said it was, as a consequence, adopted in a manner that is inconsistent with the constitution.
The court, however, said the order declaring the act invalid is suspended for two years to enable parliament to re-enact the statute in a manner that is consistent with the Constitution.
Another court victory for River Club developers but main showdown looms
“The importance of public participation in South Africa cannot be understated. Affected people must be afforded the opportunity to meaningfully participate in the legislative process.
“Public participation acts as a safeguard to prevent the interests of the marginalised being ignored or misrepresented. The significance of public participation for the advancement of South Africa’s democratic project is underscored by the colonial and apartheid governments’ complete disregard of the views of the people in legislating their lives,” reads the judgment penned by justice Leona Theron.
The applicants challenged the adequacy of the public hearings held by parliament and eight of the nine provincial legislatures.
The alleged deficiencies include short and inadequate notice of the hearings, lack of pre-hearing education, that attendees were not provided copies of the bill or were provided with insufficient copies, translation issues, that the content of the Bill was misrepresented and that members of traditional communities were sidelined in favour of traditional leaders.
“At both the National Assembly and provincial legislature levels, the deficiencies in the hearings were endemic. Insufficient notice was given ahead of many hearings. At some hearings there was a failure to conduct pre-hearing education.
“Some hearings were inaccessible. Limited transport was provided and hearings took place in venues far from where people lived. At many public hearings, no copies of the TKLB were provided.
Play your part, Ramaphosa tells traditional leaders
“Where copies of the Bill were provided, an insufficient number were provided. Further, copies provided were often in a language the local community could not understand. Where there were no written copies of the Bill in the appropriate language, oral presentations were not given or were inadequate or inaccurate. At many hearings there were translation issues,” the judgment reads.
TimesLIVE previously reported the provisions of the TKLA had far-reaching consequences for traditional and Khoi-San communities.
In terms of section 24, a traditional or Khoi-San council could enter into a partnership or agreement with third parties without the consent of those who would be directly affected.
The applicants said section 23 repeats the flawed model of financial accountability previously provided for in the North West Traditional Leadership and Governance Act for traditional and Khoi-San councils.
“This model has proved to be ineffective, as shown by the Commission into Traditional Succession Disputes and Claims in its inquiry relating to the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela.
“The Bakgatla traditional community lost an estimated R5bn in community funds through dubious deals by traditional leadership structures operating without the appropriate oversight.”
They said the notorious “D-account” model that previously applied in North West would be applicable in all provinces. In terms of this clause, all community money derived from any source would go into a government-controlled bank account that has no proper accountability mechanisms.
“This leaves traditional and Khoi and San communities without any concrete way of tracking deals, investments or benefits derived from their land and/or property.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'I am the author of the Ingonyama Trust. It was not established by the king but by me' — Buthelezi
KZN traditional leaders to start getting R600m back pay by end of month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos