South Africa

Dental hygienist shot dead en route to work at Soweto's Lillian Ngoyi centre

30 May 2023 - 13:17
The Lillian Ngoyi community health centre in Diepkloof, Soweto. File image.
Image: Belinda Pheto

A senior oral hygienist was shot dead on Tuesday morning near the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. 

Head of communication at the Gauteng health department Motalatale Modiba said the healthworker was on her way to work at the Lillian Ngoyi community health centre at the time of the incident. 

“The news of this gruesome murder has been received with sadness and deep shock among health workers.

“We convey our deep condolences to the family of our fallen colleague,” he said. 

MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko called on law enforcement agencies to spare no effort to apprehend whoever was responsible.

This is a developing story 

TimesLIVE

