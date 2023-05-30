De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering took place at the weekend featuring pipe bands from across the country. The annual gathering, started in 1979, has grown to become one of the highlights on the calendar for the Highland Pipe Band communities. The family event attracts thousands to the competition, who shop at the market, learn about traditional Scottish culture and listen to the bands.
IN PICS | Highland Band Blowing in the wind
De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering took place in Victory Park, Johannesburg at the weekend
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
