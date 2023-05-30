South Africa

IN PICS | Highland Band Blowing in the wind

De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering took place in Victory Park, Johannesburg at the weekend

30 May 2023 - 12:21 By Alaister Russell
St Andrews College pipe banks mascot CIT takes a break as members rehearse before competing at the De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering in Victory Park, Johannesburg.
St Andrews College pipe banks mascot CIT takes a break as members rehearse before competing at the De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering in Victory Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering took place at the weekend featuring pipe bands from across the country. The annual gathering, started in 1979, has grown to become one of the highlights on the calendar for the Highland Pipe Band communities. The family event attracts thousands to the competition, who shop at the market, learn about traditional Scottish culture and listen to the bands. 

Members of King Edward VII pipe marching band warm up before competing at the De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering in Victory Park at the weekend.
Members of King Edward VII pipe marching band warm up before competing at the De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering in Victory Park at the weekend.
Image: Alaister Russell
Pupils from King Edward VII play bagpipes during a rehearsal.
Pupils from King Edward VII play bagpipes during a rehearsal.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of King Edward VII pipe marching band warm up at the De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering.
Members of King Edward VII pipe marching band warm up at the De La Salle Holy Cross College Highland Gathering.
Image: Alaister Russell
Gad Ben-Schachar Schwartzman from King Edward VII smiles during a rehearsal.
Gad Ben-Schachar Schwartzman from King Edward VII smiles during a rehearsal.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the Jeppe pipe band rehearsing.
Members of the Jeppe pipe band rehearsing.
Image: Alaister Russell

READ MORE:

Top US music producers come to Cape Town to mentor young, local talent

Musicians given a boost by visiting LA-based Safety Club members who are in Cape Town running songwriting camps.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

McAthini and the Highveld fling

SA bands prove that pipes and kilts are not just for Scots, writes Oliver Roberts When a bagpiper blows their bagpipe their face usually expresses ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  4. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News
  5. Northern Cape woman found after being missing for 10 days South Africa

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...