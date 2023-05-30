South Africa

John Block, ex-ANC Northern Cape leader, arrested in prison over R51m ‘tender fraud’

30 May 2023 - 09:37
A former ANC Northern Cape leader will appear in court on a fraud charge. Stock photo.
Former ANC Northern Cape leader John Block was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday and is due to appear in the Upington magistrate's court in connection with a R51m tender fraud charge related to a mental health hospital construction project.

The former MEC of transport, roads and public works is incarcerated at the Upington Correctional Services centre. He was convicted of fraud, corruption and money laundering in 2015 and sentenced to a 15-year jail term, but only started serving time in 2018 at the Upington prison after multiple unsuccessful appeals in the superior courts, including the Constitutional Court.

Hawks Northern Cape spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: "It is alleged in 2003 Babereki Consulting Engineers CC was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural civil engineer and project manager within the mental health hospital construction project.

"During his tenure as a political head, the accused and the former head of department, Patience Mercia Mokhali, appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers, whose director is Tshegolekae Motaung, though the company did not meet the necessary requirements.

"The amount involved is approximately R51m."

